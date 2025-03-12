Davis R M Inc. Takes $492,000 Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,820,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,722,000 after buying an additional 17,880,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $592,939,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 195.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,144,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,024,156 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,531,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,748,000 after purchasing an additional 350,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,062,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804,908 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.74 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.14.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

