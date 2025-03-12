Tortoise Investment Management LLC Acquires 34 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 77.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Chemed by 4.7% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 332,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,977,000 after acquiring an additional 14,814 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 30.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chemed by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Chemed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemed by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Chemed Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CHE opened at $598.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $555.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $564.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.43. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $512.12 and a 12 month high of $654.62.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 10.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chemed news, VP Brian C. Judkins bought 145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $519.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,327.50. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,721. This represents a 9.46 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.67, for a total transaction of $1,187,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,957,441.93. The trade was a 1.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Articles

