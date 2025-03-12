Tortoise Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 78.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of THO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 21,614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in THOR Industries by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in THOR Industries by 7.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on THO shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on THOR Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of THOR Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, THOR Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $79.05 on Wednesday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.11 and a 52 week high of $118.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.74.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.05%.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

