BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Stake Lessened by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. cut its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 69.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 92,178 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 21,752.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,646,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,685 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,618,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,454,000 after buying an additional 774,438 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 3,195.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 586,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,366,000 after buying an additional 568,594 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 19.2% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,764,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,309,000 after buying an additional 445,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 4,509.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 378,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,752,000 after buying an additional 370,726 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim set a $38.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

BorgWarner Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of BWA stock opened at $29.29 on Wednesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.90 and a 1 year high of $38.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.79.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 15.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $690,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,976.90. This trade represents a 38.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $407,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 259,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,820,789.60. This trade represents a 4.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

