Davis R M Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,495,000 after purchasing an additional 24,037 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,890,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 481,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 30,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $82.16 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $73.91 and a 12-month high of $84.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.83. The stock has a market cap of $57.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

