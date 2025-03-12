Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 198.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 99,248 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned about 0.09% of Boston Properties worth $11,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Boston Properties by 5,025.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Boston Properties by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 6,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Boston Properties

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Donna D. Garesche sold 2,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.87, for a total transaction of $145,445.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hilary J. Spann sold 12,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $891,535.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,657.42. This trade represents a 63.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BXP. Barclays upped their price target on Boston Properties from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $93.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

Boston Properties Trading Down 3.7 %

BXP opened at $65.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 656.45, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.19. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.46 and a 52 week high of $90.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $1.28. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 0.38%. Analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,920.00%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

