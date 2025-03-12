AGF Management Ltd. Sells 3,856 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

AGF Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,856 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. owned 0.19% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $32,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5,147.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 542,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,500,000 after purchasing an additional 531,672 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 214.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Miller Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

VHT opened at $265.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.72. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $250.07 and a twelve month high of $289.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $266.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.98.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

