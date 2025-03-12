AGF Management Ltd. Has $19.22 Million Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,633 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of AGCO worth $19,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AGCO. StockNews.com raised AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AGCO from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AGCO from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on AGCO from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.30.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $97.87 on Wednesday. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $84.35 and a one year high of $125.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.04). AGCO had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.39%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

