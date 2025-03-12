Cascade Financial Partners LLC Sells 2,468 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cascade Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,468 shares during the period. Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 668.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 18,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 15,712 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 24,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 52,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after buying an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.49 and a 200 day moving average of $98.62. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $94.85 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The firm has a market cap of $124.07 billion, a PE ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.20.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

