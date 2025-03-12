FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN) is Prosperity Financial Group Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,179 shares during the period. FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June comprises approximately 2.3% of Prosperity Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.28% of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June worth $4,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QJUN. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at $9,355,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 49.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 221,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 73,115 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth about $1,623,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth about $1,377,000. Finally, Avantra Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth about $783,000.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $26.64 on Wednesday. FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $29.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.71. The firm has a market cap of $474.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 0.71.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (QJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

