Cascade Financial Partners LLC Buys 218 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Cascade Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 75,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,620,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,202,000. Finally, Tassel Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $323,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $116.55 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $101.12 and a 1 year high of $139.68. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

