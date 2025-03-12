Warburton Capital Management LLC Invests $279,000 in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Warburton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Warburton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4,514.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $115.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.37 and its 200 day moving average is $119.49. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $124.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

