Prosperity Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 44,595 Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE)

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETHE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 239.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Trading Up 4.5 %

ETHE stock opened at $16.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.98 and a 200 day moving average of $24.35. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $36.28.

About Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH)

