Warburton Capital Management LLC Invests $343,000 in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Warburton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Warburton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAU. Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $80,290,000. Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $116,337,000. Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,441,000. Yardley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,066,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,205,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $38.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.11 and its 200 day moving average is $40.57. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $34.42 and a 1 year high of $42.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.01.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

