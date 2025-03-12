Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Stock Position Decreased by Prosperity Financial Group Inc.

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Gladstone Investment worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GAIN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Investment by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 17,209 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Gladstone Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Gladstone Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIN opened at $13.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average of $13.47. The firm has a market cap of $481.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.28. Gladstone Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $12.46 and a twelve month high of $14.85.

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 78.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

