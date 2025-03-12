Prosperity Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FTRB)

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FTRB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.88% of Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $333,000. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $473,000.

Shares of FTRB stock opened at $25.04 on Wednesday. Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.19 and a twelve month high of $26.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

The Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF (FTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns from a core portfolio of US fixed-income securities with varying credit ratings and maturity. The fund selects securities through its Alpha Pod Process.

