Cascade Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in FibroBiologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBLG)

Cascade Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of FibroBiologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBLG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Cascade Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.80% of FibroBiologics worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in FibroBiologics by 5.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in FibroBiologics in the third quarter valued at $32,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in FibroBiologics by 26.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 475,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 99,789 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in FibroBiologics in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in FibroBiologics by 363.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 31,331 shares during the last quarter.

FibroBiologics Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of FibroBiologics stock opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. FibroBiologics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $13.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of FibroBiologics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of FibroBiologics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of FibroBiologics in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

About FibroBiologics

FibroBiologics, Inc operates as a cell therapy, regenerative medicine company. It is developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. It holds 150+ U.S. and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer.

