Prosperity Financial Group Inc. Has $2.19 Million Holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the quarter. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Prosperity Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:QGRO opened at $92.67 on Wednesday. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a one year low of $78.11 and a one year high of $109.93. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.31.

About American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

