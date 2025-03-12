Prosperity Financial Group Inc. Acquires 4,540 Shares of Franklin Focused Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FFOG)

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Focused Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FFOG – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. owned 2.01% of Franklin Focused Growth ETF worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Focused Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,164,000. Encompass More Asset Management increased its stake in Franklin Focused Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 136,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,864 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Focused Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,869,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Focused Growth ETF by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Franklin Focused Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $837,000.

Get Franklin Focused Growth ETF alerts:

Franklin Focused Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of FFOG opened at $35.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.80 million, a P/E ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 1.43. Franklin Focused Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $31.32 and a twelve month high of $42.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.24 and a 200-day moving average of $39.10.

Franklin Focused Growth ETF Profile

The Franklin Focused Growth ETF FOCUSED GROWTH ETF (FFOG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in equities perceived to have strong fundamentals and prospects for growth. The fund does not limit investments to any particular market-cap, industry or geography.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Focused Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FFOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Focused Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Focused Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.