Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 17,621 Shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its holdings in Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,621 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Seven Hills Realty Trust were worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 58,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $691,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 241.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 16,881 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 20.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after buying an additional 11,890 shares in the last quarter.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ SEVN opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.28. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.83 and a 12 month high of $14.66.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Seven Hills Realty Trust ( NASDAQ:SEVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.14%. Seven Hills Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 71.98%.

About Seven Hills Realty Trust

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

