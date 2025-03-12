Independent Advisor Alliance Buys New Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 97,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned about 0.05% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $36.36 and a 12-month high of $43.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.49 and a 200 day moving average of $41.13.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

