Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) Shares Sold by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,242,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,645,000 after buying an additional 113,439 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 374.5% during the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,216,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,617,000 after purchasing an additional 960,418 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 611,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,101,000 after purchasing an additional 50,980 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 421,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,085,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 380,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,190,000 after purchasing an additional 62,306 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMO opened at $91.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $74.40 and a 12 month high of $103.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.15.
Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.
