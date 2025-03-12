AlphaQuest LLC Invests $706,000 in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNS. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 16.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Cohen & Steers by 1,172.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers during the third quarter worth $211,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Cohen & Steers during the third quarter worth $106,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers Price Performance

CNS stock opened at $80.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.45. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $110.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.55.

Cohen & Steers Increases Dividend

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 29.24%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.50%.

Cohen & Steers Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

