Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Invests $37,000 in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $69,115,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 211.9% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,283,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,055,000 after acquiring an additional 871,708 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,582,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $637,394,000 after acquiring an additional 558,137 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,875,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $268,664,000 after acquiring an additional 293,622 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,605,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $638,964,000 after acquiring an additional 277,108 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.06 per share, with a total value of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,390.50. This trade represents a 37.95 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB opened at $73.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.28. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $72.21 and a 1 year high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 129.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

