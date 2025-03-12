40 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Bought by OFI Invest Asset Management

OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $49,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.6 %

REGN stock opened at $718.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $697.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $842.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $642.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20. The company has a market cap of $78.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $11.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $940.00 to $759.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $795.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Leerink Partnrs raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,110.00 to $1,070.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $973.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.