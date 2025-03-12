Personal CFO Solutions LLC Invests $215,000 in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,794 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 25,841,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,039 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,517,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,221,000 after acquiring an additional 102,341 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 2.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,272,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,315,000 after acquiring an additional 322,648 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 5.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,072,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,235,000 after acquiring an additional 297,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 11.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,852,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,344,000 after acquiring an additional 618,400 shares during the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.15. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $23.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 17.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INFY. Hsbc Global Res raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Friday, January 17th. HSBC raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CLSA raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

Get Our Latest Report on Infosys

Infosys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.