Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 371.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414,422 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $14,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHG. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Tidemark LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% during the fourth quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $25.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day moving average is $27.21. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $29.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.