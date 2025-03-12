Prosperity Financial Group Inc. Makes New $261,000 Investment in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GBIL. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 8,020.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 50,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $99.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.03. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $99.66 and a one year high of $100.89.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

