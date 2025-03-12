Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT) Insider Parkit Enterprise Inc. Buys 499,500 Shares of Stock

Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT – Get Free Report) insider Parkit Enterprise Inc. purchased 499,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$264,735.00.

Parkit Enterprise Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Parkit Enterprise Inc. acquired 41,600 shares of Parkit Enterprise stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,687.04.

On Friday, December 27th, Parkit Enterprise Inc. purchased 16,000 shares of Parkit Enterprise stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,800.00.

Parkit Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of PKT stock opened at C$0.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$90.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.77 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.60. Parkit Enterprise Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.39 and a twelve month high of C$0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.28.

Parkit Enterprise Company Profile

Parkit Enterprise is an industrial real estate platform focused on the acquisition, growth and management of strategically located industrial properties across key urban markets in Canada. The firm has parking assets across various markets in the United States of America. The firm seeks to invest in the United States.

