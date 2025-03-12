eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 25,000 Shares

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,853,400 shares in the company, valued at $388,969,184. This trade represents a 0.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $251,000.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $255,250.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $275,500.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $274,000.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $273,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $289,750.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $286,000.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $268,500.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $288,000.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 36,630 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $438,461.10.

eXp World Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of eXp World stock opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $15.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.37. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.00 and a beta of 2.33.

eXp World Announces Dividend

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. eXp World had a positive return on equity of 5.75% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently -142.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eXp World

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPI. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in eXp World by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 231,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in eXp World by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of eXp World in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

