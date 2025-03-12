Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) CTO Mina Rezk Sells 70,000 Shares

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) CTO Mina Rezk sold 70,000 shares of Aeva Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $195,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,696,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,263,706.51. This represents a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Aeva Technologies Price Performance

NYSE AEVA opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $140.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.87. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $6.30.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aeva Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 307.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 36,760 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 308.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 74,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 56,107 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC grew its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 415.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 1,426,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after buying an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.