Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases New Holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 94,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,786,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned about 0.09% of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF alerts:

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ICSH opened at $50.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.57. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $50.29 and a twelve month high of $50.77.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1797 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.