CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi lowered its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 853,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 242,945 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.49% of CF Industries worth $73,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lifeworks Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $407,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in CF Industries by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in CF Industries by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 15,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.15.

CF Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE CF opened at $76.83 on Wednesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.13 and a 52 week high of $98.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.99.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 15.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.54%.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In related news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,928,670. The trade was a 1.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $844,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,745. This represents a 35.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,889 shares of company stock worth $1,130,955. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

