Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $5.80 Million in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 138,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,803,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned 0.20% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 6,556.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,226,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,409,000 after buying an additional 11,058,290 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,354,000. Sims Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,426,000. WJ Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 791.1% in the fourth quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,568,000 after purchasing an additional 202,725 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,213,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,365,000 after purchasing an additional 110,619 shares during the period.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

XYLD opened at $39.34 on Wednesday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $37.93 and a 1-year high of $43.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.65.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

