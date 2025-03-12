PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 5,384 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $8,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Marvell Technology by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,943,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,438,336,000 after acquiring an additional 68,893 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,388,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $818,916,000 after purchasing an additional 219,692 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,694,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $627,034,000 after purchasing an additional 359,005 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,652,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,435,000 after purchasing an additional 571,005 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,427,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,594,000 after purchasing an additional 165,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

MRVL stock opened at $67.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a PE ratio of -39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $127.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.53%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRVL. Barclays reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.44.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,912,390. The trade was a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brad W. Buss acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.00 per share, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,797. This trade represents a 3.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,255 shares of company stock worth $4,330,980. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

