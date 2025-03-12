PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 3,775 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $8,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 118.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $342.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $390.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.73. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.17 and a twelve month high of $574.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ULTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $459.22.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

