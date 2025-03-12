STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $7,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in STERIS by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in STERIS by 1.6% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its stake in STERIS by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in STERIS by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in STERIS by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STE has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.75.

STERIS Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:STE opened at $228.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 48.44 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.94 and a 200-day moving average of $222.62. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $197.82 and a 52 week high of $248.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.01). STERIS had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 8.66%. Analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.41%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

