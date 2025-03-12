Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 119,900.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,015,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHDN. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $164.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.38.

Churchill Downs Price Performance

CHDN opened at $108.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52-week low of $107.01 and a 52-week high of $150.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.69. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.93.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 43.67% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.21 million. On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Churchill Downs

(Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.