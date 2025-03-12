Moran Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Moran Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 725.0% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,210.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,114.24.

ServiceNow Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE NOW opened at $810.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $166.92 billion, a PE ratio of 118.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $637.99 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,006.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $985.52.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,058.54, for a total transaction of $481,635.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,200.58. This trade represents a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.70, for a total transaction of $4,285,197.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,126 shares in the company, valued at $10,733,252.20. This trade represents a 28.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,351 shares of company stock worth $20,050,076. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

