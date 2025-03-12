Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,381 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $9,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KVUE. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 15,593 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 111,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 57,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Kenvue from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Kenvue Price Performance

NYSE:KVUE opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.36. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $24.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 6.66%. On average, analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.72%.

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.