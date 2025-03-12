AlphaQuest LLC Has $757,000 Stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 1,696.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in EnerSys by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 33,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 26,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 7,394 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth about $561,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,133 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENS. StockNews.com raised EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer raised EnerSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EnerSys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

ENS stock opened at $98.45 on Wednesday. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $88.50 and a 12-month high of $112.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.83 and a 200-day moving average of $97.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.18.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.85. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 9.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EnerSys will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

