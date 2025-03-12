Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $50.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.64. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $47.22 and a 12 month high of $55.42. The company has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.95.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.