Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. abrdn plc increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 64,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $269.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $259.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.79. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $198.94 and a 52 week high of $272.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 0.20.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

