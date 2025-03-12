Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $6,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Cencora by 2.3% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,394,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,863,000 after purchasing an additional 31,104 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. United Bank increased its stake in Cencora by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Cencora by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cencora by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other Cencora news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total value of $383,792.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,648.88. The trade was a 7.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.06, for a total value of $520,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,249.24. This represents a 9.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,648 shares of company stock valued at $3,382,462 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE COR opened at $260.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $245.81 and a 200-day moving average of $238.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.77 and a 12 month high of $263.70. The company has a market cap of $50.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.51.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cencora in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $237.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.90.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

