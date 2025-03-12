Moran Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in Rollins by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 50,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 37,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 3.0% during the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 10,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Rollins by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on ROL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rollins from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Rollins from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Rollins Stock Performance

NYSE:ROL opened at $51.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.09 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.39. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.72 and a twelve month high of $53.72.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Rollins had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 37.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 68.75%.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 13,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $675,217.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,916,600.68. This trade represents a 14.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $99,469.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,937.94. This trade represents a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,338 shares of company stock valued at $945,882 over the last three months. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

