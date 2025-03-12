Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Acquired by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Federated Hermes worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHI. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Federated Hermes by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Federated Hermes by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Federated Hermes

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 5,546 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $215,240.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,096 shares in the company, valued at $6,950,715.76. The trade was a 3.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on FHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $44.00 target price on Federated Hermes in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Federated Hermes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.17.

Federated Hermes Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $38.96 on Wednesday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.24 and a 52 week high of $43.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.90.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 30.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

