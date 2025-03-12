Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. National Pension Service bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 202.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HST opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $21.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.81%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HST shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Compass Point lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.21.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

