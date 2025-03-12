Natural Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Natural Investments LLC bought a new position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,614 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Rogers by 54.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Rogers in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Rogers by 83.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Rogers in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rogers by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ROG opened at $75.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.45. Rogers Co. has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $134.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.89 and a beta of 0.56.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Rogers had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $192.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

