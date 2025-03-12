iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Bought by Cascade Financial Partners LLC

Cascade Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 360.7% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $63.67 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $58.79 and a 1-year high of $68.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.45 and a 200-day moving average of $63.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $1.2268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

Further Reading

