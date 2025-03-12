Cascade Financial Partners LLC Has $5.34 Million Holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Cascade Financial Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Global X MLP ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cascade Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.32% of Global X MLP ETF worth $5,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 41,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 60,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MLPA opened at $51.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.00. Global X MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $45.28 and a 1-year high of $54.53.

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

